State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Death of Clarion Man

Undetermined Death in Clarion Under Investigation

The Pennsylvania State Police have launched an investigation into an undetermined death that occurred in Clarion, according to a public information release report from the local crime unit.

The incident took place on December 21, 2023, between 3:00 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. The investigating officer assigned to the case is Trooper Berggren.

The victim, a 40-year-old male from Clarion, was discovered in circumstances that have yet to be clarified. The cause of death has not been determined.

The nature of the non-traffic death and the circumstances surrounding it remain unknown as the investigation is ongoing.

Further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

Clarion Patrol Unit Investigating Criminal Mischief Incident

The Pennsylvania State Police’s Clarion Patrol Unit is currently investigating a criminal mischief incident involving damage to a pickup truck. The incident was reported on September 20, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., according to a public information release report from the unit.

Trooper Smith is leading the investigation that took place on Morris St. in Sligo Borough, within Clarion County.

The victim, a 37-year-old male from St. Petersburg, PA, reported damage to his vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, that falls under the category of criminal mischief under $1,000.

The report identifies a known female as the person of interest in this case. However, the state police have yet to release further details about her identity or any potential charges she might face.

More information will be released as the case progresses.

Crash in Harmony Twp.

Single Vehicle Crash in Harmony Township, No Injuries Reported

A single-vehicle crash on Route 36 resulted in no injuries early Saturday morning, according to a Public Information Release Report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville.

At approximately 12:27 a.m., a 2007 Honda traveling southbound on State Route 36 near Dory Carson Road veered into the northbound lane and struck a ditch. When the responding officer, Trooper Davenport, arrived at the scene, he found the vehicle stuck in the ditch, facing south in the northbound shoulder.

Despite the circumstances, Davenport reported no observable damage to the vehicle, which was still drivable after the incident. The driver did not suffer any injuries and did not require transportation for medical treatment.

The driver, whose identity hasn’t been released, has been charged under violation 33091 – “Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.” This violation typically indicates the driver failed to stay within their lane.

