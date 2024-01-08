 

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County with Wind Gusts Up to 50 MPH Predicted

Monday, January 8, 2024 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Wind alertCLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 3:01 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024:

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
301 AM EST Mon Jan 8 2024

FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF:

Including the cities of Oil City, Hermitage, Brookville, Clarion, Tionesta, Sharon, Ford City, Punxsutawney, Grove City, Franklin, and Kittanning
301 AM EST Mon Jan 8 2024

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, Armstrong, and Clarion Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Please report downed trees, power lines or large branches by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using
Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

