WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County with Wind Gusts Up to 50 MPH Predicted
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 3:01 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024:
Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
301 AM EST Mon Jan 8 2024
FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES:
Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF:
Including the cities of Oil City, Hermitage, Brookville, Clarion, Tionesta, Sharon, Ford City, Punxsutawney, Grove City, Franklin, and Kittanning
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, Armstrong, and Clarion Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Please report downed trees, power lines or large branches by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using
Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.
Weather Alerts
