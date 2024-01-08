What’s Cooking? A Look at This Week’s Specials at Local Restaurants & Catering Options

Here are specials at local restaurants for the week of January 8th:

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Location: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828

SPECIALS:

Monday: Burger Monday

Tuesday: Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner or Chicken and Biscuits

Wednesday: Chef’s Choice

Thirsty Thursday: Wings and Drafts

Friday: Cod Fish Specials

Saturday: Prime Rib Dinner

Sunday: BREAKFAST ALL DAY – EVERY SUNDAY!

January’s Dessert of the Month: Lemon Italian Cream Cake !

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Facebook: Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-752-2486.

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Location: 24 United Drive, Clarion, PA 16214

Authentic Mexican cuisine from Jalisco, Mexico, serving all your favorite dishes!

SPECIALS:

Monday: Beef or Chicken Chimichanga $11.00; SD Beer $4.00

Tuesday: Beef or Chicken Taco Salad; $8.00 Coor Light $3.50

Wednesday: Chile Verde $12.00; 12 oz. Lime Margarita $6.00

Thursday: Enchilada Trio $11.00; Monster 32 oz. Lime Margarita $15.00

Friday: Enchiladas Supreme $10.00; Corona $4.00

Saturday: Enchiladas Suizas $10.00; Negra Modelo $4.00

Sunday: Steak or Chicken Fajitas $14.00; 20 oz. Lime Margarita $10.00 (Check Facebook page for NYE Specials)

COMING SOON: New dish: Rice bowls 🥣 steak, chicken, or shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

To view their full menu, click here.

Facebook: visit Cozumel’s Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/Cozumelclarion

For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-226-8575

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar

Location: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254

SPECIALS:

Monday: CLOSED – Company Christmas Party!

Ricotta Tuesday: Lasagna or Manicotti (includes garden salad and fresh bread)

Wing Wednesday: Bone-in Wings, French Fries, and Onion Rings

Thursday: Build Your Own Pasta!

Fish Friday: Haddock (includes coleslaw, beans, and choice of potato) add soup: Creamy Shrimp Bisque

Rib Saturday: 12 oz. Roasted Prime Rib, Loaded Potato Skins; add soup: French Onion Soup (starts at 3:00 p.m.)

Sunday:

Click here for the menu: https://www.exploreclarion.com/2023/12/21/sponsored-sweet-basil-restaurant-is-hosting-a-buffet-on-new-years-eve/

Hours: Sunday through Tuesday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Facebook: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar

For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-226-7013.

Trails End Restaurant

Location: 2738 Forest Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217

OPEN Friday and Saturday.

CLOSED Sunday through Thursday

Reservations are always welcome, call 814-927-8400.

Hours: Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Website: https://trailsendcookforest.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrailsEndCookForest

For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-927-8400.

TrAils To Ales Brewery

Location: 1270 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323

For daily specials, visit their Facebook page: TrAils To Ales Brewery

Hours: Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Website: TrAils to Ales Brewery

To order online, follow this link: https://order.toasttab.com/online/t2abreweryorder

For more information, call 814-346-0147.

Vince’s Tavern

Location: 31729 Route 66 Leeper, PA 16233

SPECIALS:

Monday through Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday: Jumbo Wings – Click here for Wet and Dry Flavors.

Friday: Fresh Seafood Specials – Walleye, Salmon, Diablo, Frog Legs, and Calamari

Saturday: Fresh Seafood Specials – Check Facebook page for other specials and menu

Sunday: Visit their Facebook page for specials or view the regular menu.

WINTER HOURS: Closed Monday through Wednesday; Open Thursday through Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Please note the restaurant will not be serving Prime Rib through the winter.

For more information, visit Vince’s Restaurant Facebook page.

Website: Vince’s Tavern

Facebook: Vince’s Tavern

For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-744-9960.

Washington House

Location: Route 208 Fryburg, PA 16326

SPECIALS:

Check their Facebook page for the remaining specials for this week!

Hours: Visit their Facebook page.

Facebook: Washington House

For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-354-2929.

The Area’s Catering Guide:

Sweet Basil Restaurant

Shippenville, PA 16254

For information, email sweetbasilcatering15@gmail.com or call 814-226-7013.

Contact person: John Davis

Washington House

Fryburg, PA 16326

For information, call 814-354-2929.

Contact person: Justin Forsythe

Zack’s Shack

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Catering, Events, and Food Truck Options.

Click here to view Zack’s Catering menu.

For more information, call 814-221-5617.

Contact person: Zack Blose

If you are interested in advertising your restaurant in this guide, please email info@exploreclarion.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.