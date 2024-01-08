William D. “Prudge” Neiswonger, 75, of New Bethlehem died Friday, January 5, 2024, of natural causes at his home.

Born November 22, 1948 in Oak Ridge, he was the son of the late William and Elva Burford Neiswonger.

Prior to his retirement in 1980, he had worked as a steel worker.

He was a member of the New Bethlehem V.F.W. and Eagles Club.

His pastimes Included hunting and fishing.

Those surviving are his four daughters, Stacy Hill, Carrie Brown, Kelly and Amy Neiswonger; his brother, Max Neiswonger; his sister, Connie Clinger; as well as his 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Neiswonger; and his sister, Cindy Hornberger; and a grandchild.

His family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 9, at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Barry Markle officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Oak Ridge, Armstrong County.

