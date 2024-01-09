Roof Collapses at BP Gas in Clarion



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The roof over the pumps at the BP Gas Station in Monroe Township came crashing down on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to a store employee who heard the canopy fall, wind gusts took the structure down at about 2:45 p.m.

Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch told exploreClarion.com that they did not receive a call for emergency services.

Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police assisted with traffic control at the intersection of State Route 68 and BP Drive.

No injuries were reported.

