 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Roof Collapses at BP Gas in Clarion

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 @ 04:01 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Clarion BP Gas Station Canopy Collapse 02
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The roof over the pumps at the BP Gas Station in Monroe Township came crashing down on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion BP Gas Station Canopy Collapse 01

According to a store employee who heard the canopy fall, wind gusts took the structure down at about 2:45 p.m.

Clarion BP Gas Station Canopy Collapse 03

Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch told exploreClarion.com that they did not receive a call for emergency services.

Clarion BP Gas Station Canopy Collapse 04

Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police assisted with traffic control at the intersection of State Route 68 and BP Drive.

No injuries were reported.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.