Brian K. Bowser, 63, of Manorville, died on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 14, 1960, the son Junior and Louise Bowser.

He was a Kittanning High School graduate, class of 1978.

Upon graduation, he worked for East Franklin Township, then at Standard Bent Glass in Butler, where he loved working.

He loved to fish with his son, David, and loved to camp and ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Brian always said he was just like his father and that his dad taught him how to do everything.

He was always kind to everyone, was an encourager and loved to talk to everyone.

When he went though a lot of serious health issues, almost claiming his life several times, he credited his toughness to his dad and to God.

Survivors include his children, Karen, David (Linda) and Jamie (Dustin); grandchildren, Nicole, Melanie (Matthew), Jasmine, Hunter, Curtis, Logan, Lakelynn, Anastasia, Caden and Jaeden; great-grandson, Christopher; siblings, Sharon (Walt) Flick, Rick (Darlene) Bowser, Sandy (Tom) Ager and Coleen (Jim) Berkoben; and several nieces and nephews. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Junior Bowser (2016) and Louise Bowser (2012), and baby sister Karen (1947).

Friends will be received on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 from 3-7 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.

Additionial visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 11, at New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, 24 Traister Rd., Rimbersburg, PA from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alan Ion and Rev. Jason Bowser co-officiating.

Burial will follow in Rimersburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Brian’s honor to a charity of one’s choice.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.