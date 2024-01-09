Charles A. “Chuck” Fry, 76, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning, January 7, 2024.

He was born in Oil City on November 4, 1947 to Doris L. (Cleaver) Fry and the late Gerald E. Fry.

He was a 1965 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Mr. Fry was a 32nd degree member of the Oil City Petrolia Masonic Lodge #363, as well as a member of the New Castle Consistory and the Scottish Rite.

He also volunteered with the Cranberry Area Food Pantry.

He was a former member of the Seneca United Methodist Church, and a current member of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Chuck enjoyed cars, trucks, and tractors.

He was a very handy person and enjoyed building and fixing almost anything.

He was skilled in plumbing, electrical, and carpentry, and built his own homes.

Chuck was also a locksmith, and enjoyed going to yard sales.

He retired from Conair in Franklin in 1995, following thirty years of service.

He retired as the head of the maintenance department.

Chuck was married in Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City on April 20, 1968 to the former Karen L. (Chandler), and she preceded him in death on December 7, 2021.

He is survived by his mother, Doris L. Fry of Meadville; two children, Amy Prenatt and her husband Chris of Meadville, and Douglas Fry and his wife Connie of Titusville; and six grandchildren: Rachel (Fry) Southwick and her husband Jacob, Megan Prenatt, Brooke Fry, Jay Fry, Lisa Prenatt, and Carly Fry.

Also surviving are two brothers, Garry Fry and his wife Tammy of Tucson, Arizona, and John Fry and his wife Carol of Pleasantville; and numerous nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and his wife.

Visitation will be held Friday (Jan. 12) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will be celebrated Saturday (Jan. 13) at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

His family would like to extend a special thank you to TLC@Home, Chucks’ caregivers over the years, Jody, Jenn, Tracy C., Wanda (Wilma), Tabitha, Dave, Lori, Kim, and Tracy.

A special thank you to his brother, Garry, for selflessly giving his time to be with Chuck in a time of need.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin PA 16323.

To express online condolences to Chuck’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

