Donna R. Axtell, 78, of Grove City, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024 at the Quality of Life Services, Grove City.

Born on November 25, 1945 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Dorothy C. (Klinger) Peterson.

Donna married Raymond E. Axtell, Sr. on May 21, 1989. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1998.

She worked as a data transcriber for the U.S. Investigation Services.

She retired as a clerk after many years of working for the National Background Investigations Bureau.

In her younger years, Donna enjoyed dancing and walking as much as possible.

She loved listening to music and watching romantic movies.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be missed by her cat, Squeak.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Traci M. Lang and her boyfriend, Lou Sico, of Slippery Rock and Thomas M. Lang, Jr. and his wife, Betty, of Polk; her grandchildren, Shelby S. Lang and Tristan M. Lang both of Polk; her great-granddaughter, Aubrey Lang; and her brothers, Richard R. Peterson of Clarion, Ronald W. Peterson and his wife, Pat of Rocky Grove, Delbert N. Peterson and his wife, Kathy, of Rocky Grove, and James “Jim” A. Peterson of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Wednesday, January 10th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Funeral services for Donna will be held immediately after the viewing on Wednesday at 1:00 pm with Pastor Randy Kightlinger officiating.

Donna will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Donna’s name to the The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Donna’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

