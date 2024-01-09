Featured Local Job: Police Officer

The City of Oil City is currently seeking applications for the full-time position of Police Officer.

Civil Service Testing.

Minimum requirements are: High school diploma or GED, be 21 years of age, have Act 120 certification, and a valid PA driver’s license. The applicant must successfully pass written, oral, physical agility, medical, and psychological examinations, and background investigations.

Applicants must pay a $50.00 fee at the time of the application submission.

Applications may be obtained at the City Manager’s Office. Oil City Police Department, or on the City’s website at www.oilcity.org.

Completed applications, and all supporting documents that are required (see list below) and a $50.00 application fee will be accepted at the City Manager’s Office located at 21 Seneca Street, Third Floor, Oil City, PA, 16301, as soon as possible.

Checks should be made payable to the City of Oil City. Cash and money orders are also being accepted.

Applicants will be notified by mail of the date, time, and place of the written and physical examinations.

Please provide a copy of the following documents when returning your application:

Driver’s License

High School Diploma or GED

Act 120 Certification

Relevent Training/Course Certification

Proof of Military Service – DD214 if claiming Veterans’ Preference

EOE/AA Employer

