Big Win From Wright Helps Central Clarion Out-Wrestle Punxsutawney

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Wildcats boys wrestling team defeated Punxsutawney 42-22 Tuesday night at Clarion Area High School.

(Central Clarion’s Ben Aaron.)

The Wildcats won all but three individual matches and pinned three total Chucks in their victory. The Wildcats also got two wrestlers, Logan Powell and Mason Gourley back from injury.





“Tonight went well,” said Central Clarion head coach Braun Gourley. “That was a team we wrestled before this season so we were familiar with them. We got some big wins tonight. We got pins where we thought we needed to get pins and it was an overall good win for us.”

In perhaps the most competitive match of the night, Brendon Wright won at the 145 weight class 11-9 against Punxsutawney’s David Kunselman, whom he lost to previously this season.

“He won against a kid that he lost to earlier in the year so that was big for him,” added Gourley.

Powell, Ben Aaron and Josh Beal all won by pinning their opponents. Central Clarion won the weight classes of 107, 172 and 215 by default with no Punxsutawney wrestlers present in the weight class.

The Wildcats will continue their season this weekend at Falconer High School for the Patrick Morales Tournament which starts on Friday at 2:45 pm. They will be back home on January 30th for a pivotal matchup against Redbank Valley.

“Overall we have just been improving every week,” said Gourley. “We are just working on getting better at the little things and also staying healthy because we have a lot of wrestling to do in January.”

