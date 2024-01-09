Local High School Band Series: Falcon Knight Band Off to a Good Start

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The 2023-24 school year marked the beginning of the Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union Falcon Knight Marching Band.

Local High School Band Series is sponsored by Gatesman Auto Body.

“I could not be more pleased with how it has worked,” director Lisa Hummel told exploreClarion.com. “The kids and parents have been great and the combination of the bands has been seamless.”

The Falcon Knight Band is comprised of 58 students, with recruitment beginning in eighth grade.

The band is well-known for the annual Percussion Feature which is arranged by percussion instructor, Robert Heichel.

Before every performance, the band conducts a practice session on the day of the event.

“Many of our students are in multiple sports and events and this is the only time that we can have most of the students for practice,” Hummel noted.

According to Hummel, attributes of consistency and hard work are prevalent among the group of students she describes as “energetic, excited, fun-loving, and simply awesome.”

Hummel strives for the students to learn music in a fun setting while working together as a group to accomplish lifelong learning.

She stresses learning that includes working together with others, carrying a love of music past high school, and learning to respect others.

The band attends all home and away football games, as well as the Clarion County Music Educators Association Marching Band Festival which is held regularly.

The band was unable to participate in the Autumn Leaf Festival Parade in 2023 due to a conflicting football schedule.

This year, the band featured music from the group “Offspring.”

As per tradition, the band also regularly plays the fight song, and both Union and A-C Valley’s alma maters.

Hummel extended appreciation to the parents for providing meals for all band members before all performances and every day of band camp.

She also thanked assistants Heichel and John Zanot, and volunteer Emily Ellenberger.

Sponsored by Gatesman Auto Body located at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235 – family-owned, ASE-certified, and I-CAR Gold-trained shop with old-fashioned values: honesty and integrity.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.