 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

William A. “Bill” Allen, Jr.

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-83ftiND5dq (1)William A. “Bill” Allen, Jr., 77, of Oil City, died Saturday afternoon, January 6, 2024 at Oil City Healthcare.

He was born in Oil City on July 3, 1946 to the late William A. Allen Sr. and Joan A. (Dick) Allen.

He was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High School, and attended Pitt University in Titusville.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 through 1968.

Bill was a member of the Pulaski Club in Oil City.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing with his friend, Og.

He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Bill worked as a barber in his earlier years.

He then worked as a machinist for over 20 years at Cyclops in Titusville, and also worked at French Creek Production in Franklin.

He is survived by his son, Scott Beck of Titusville; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Beck and her significant other, Blake Richardson; and three great-grandchildren, Brantley, Leyton, and Maleyna.

Also surviving is a sister, Conni Davison and her husband Frank of Seneca and their daughters, Sass Galla and her significant other Eric Cole and Hope Koziara and her husband Joe; and a sister, Nancy Lowther and her children, Jason Williams, Ian Surrena, Holly Lowther, Shane Lowther, and Sam Manna; and his best friend, Laurie Long of Rouseville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Joan Allen.

Friends and family will be received Thursday (Jan. 11) from 4 – 5:30 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a memorial service will follow Thursday at 5:30 p.m. officiated by Rev. Gale Boocks.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Children’s Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

To express online condolences to Bill’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.