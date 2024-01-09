William A. “Bill” Allen, Jr., 77, of Oil City, died Saturday afternoon, January 6, 2024 at Oil City Healthcare.

He was born in Oil City on July 3, 1946 to the late William A. Allen Sr. and Joan A. (Dick) Allen.

He was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High School, and attended Pitt University in Titusville.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 through 1968.

Bill was a member of the Pulaski Club in Oil City.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing with his friend, Og.

He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Bill worked as a barber in his earlier years.

He then worked as a machinist for over 20 years at Cyclops in Titusville, and also worked at French Creek Production in Franklin.

He is survived by his son, Scott Beck of Titusville; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Beck and her significant other, Blake Richardson; and three great-grandchildren, Brantley, Leyton, and Maleyna.

Also surviving is a sister, Conni Davison and her husband Frank of Seneca and their daughters, Sass Galla and her significant other Eric Cole and Hope Koziara and her husband Joe; and a sister, Nancy Lowther and her children, Jason Williams, Ian Surrena, Holly Lowther, Shane Lowther, and Sam Manna; and his best friend, Laurie Long of Rouseville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Joan Allen.

Friends and family will be received Thursday (Jan. 11) from 4 – 5:30 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a memorial service will follow Thursday at 5:30 p.m. officiated by Rev. Gale Boocks.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Children’s Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

To express online condolences to Bill’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

