7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
Snow showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday
Rain likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Rain before 2am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 32. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday
Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
M.L.King Day
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
