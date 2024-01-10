A-C Valley/Union, Other Area Teams Flourish at Johnsonburg Cheer Competition

JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union junior high cheerleaders were came out victorious at the Johnsonburg High School Cheer Competition on Saturday, January 6.

(Pictured above, back row, from left: Keira Morrison, Ari Adams, Payge Renwick, Melia Hoffman, Paige Zamperini, Austyn O’Neil, David Lutz, Chole Lipps, Maddie Carr, Maddie Davis, Sophia Best,Karma Buzzard, Taylynn Amsler, front from left; Aleya Linamen, Hannah Kennedy, Maddie Kennedy, Aliviya Stiglitz, Regan Best, Autumn Jackson, Ellie Meeker, and Haloe Smith.)

The junior high team placed first in their division and also took home Grand Champions for the whole competition.

The team is coached by Melinda Hoffman, Tina Meeker, Jaunita Stiglitz, and Danielle Lutz.

Results

Small varsity: 1. St Marys; 2. A-C Valley/Union; 3. Redbank Valley.

Large varsity: 1. Elk County Catholic.

Co-Ed varsity: 1. DuBois; 2. Keystone.

Junior high: 1. A-C Valley/Union; 2. St Marys

Gameday champions: Elk County Catholic.

Grand champions (best overall score): A-C Valley/Union Junior High

A district competition will be hosted by Keystone High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 13.

