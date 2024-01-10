 

Cangelo to Bid for State Representative

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8FHrxYMzxzBWBt (1)LEEPER, Pa. — Sonia M. Cangelo, of Leeper, announced on Tuesday that she will be running for Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the 63rd Legislative District.

According to a release issued by her campaign on Tuesday, Cangelo has been a Bank Manager for several area banks as well as an Assistant Vice President Business Banking Relationship Manager.

She is currently co-owner of Professional Cart Services LLC. with her husband, Brian.

“I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination for State Representative,” said Cangelo. “Fiscal management and strong leadership are critical in these difficult economic times.”

Incumbent State Representative Donna Oberlander announced last month that she will not be seeking re-election.

“I will represent the 63rd District with the same energy, tenacity and integrity that has characterized both my personal and my professional life,” Cangelo stated. “Representative Oberlander has served the voters of the 63rd District with distinction and dedication. I want to continue her proud tradition of strong and effective leadership. I am excited about the opportunity to continue giving Rural Pennsylvanians a voice in Harrisburg.”

Cangelo added that she is committed to working families and small businesses of the 63rd District keeping more of their hard-earned income through fair representation and limited government principles.

Cangelo is a sixth-generation native of the area, a mother to Jon Tomis (and his wife Kimberly), Nathan (and his wife Kady), and Nicholas (and his wife Casey), and “Mimi” to Clayton, Angelia, Lilliana, Delila, and Gabriella.


