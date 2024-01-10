Charges Dropped Against Local Woman Following Dispute

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been withdrawn against a local woman following a dispute in Forest County.

According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin on Tuesday morning, January 9, 2024, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of Simple Assault against 38-year-old Danielle Nichole Tripp, of Tionesta, was withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following summary charges were moved to Forest County Non-Traffic Court:

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact



– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on January 2, 2024, PSP Marienville received a call from Warren 9-1-1 Center regarding an “abandoned” call with no answer on the call back at 10:07 p.m. on Monday, January 1. The dispatcher related the number is registered to a known male.

Troopers were dispatched to the 3500 Block of Pine Lane in Green Township, Tionesta, Forest County. At 10:27 p.m., responding troopers noted the female had left the residence in an unknown direction, according to the complaint.

After troopers spoke to both parties involved in the dispute, Danielle Tripp was taken into custody and transported to PSP Marienville, the complaint notes.

She was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, in front of District Judge Woodin.

