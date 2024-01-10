Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Stuffing Bake

Try this awesome dish; it’s the best ever!

Ingredients

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

6 slices Swiss cheese



1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted1/3 cup white wine or chicken broth3 cups seasoned stuffing cubes1/2 cup butter, melted

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Place chicken in a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish; top with cheese. In a small bowl, combine soup and wine; spoon over cheese.

2. In a small bowl, combine stuffing cubes and butter; sprinkle over soup. Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 170°, 45-55 minutes.

