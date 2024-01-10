Darlene B. Watson, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away Monday morning January 8, 2024 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Darlene was born on September 27, 1937 in Franklin, PA, a daughter of the late Erman and Elverna Lesner Bryner.

She was married to Dan E. Watson who preceded her in death on September 14, 2011.

Darlene was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, class of 1955.

She was employed by Keystone Honing as office manager from where she retired.

She had also been employed at Allied Roll Builders and at Skyline Industries.

She was a member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church where she was the oldest living member of the original church.

She joined the church on April 5, 1953. She held various positions at the church over the years.

She began attending Sunday school at the church at age 6 months and received a bar for each year with perfect attendance.

She acquired 17 bars for this.

Darlene was a former auditor, secretary and supervisor for Oil Creek township.

She served various times on the Pleasantville Alumni Association. Darlene enjoyed her flowers gardens, reading and doing puzzles.

She enjoyed the good weather so she could walk with her good friend Cathy Firster with their rollators.

She also enjoyed sitting on her back porch watching the birds and wildlife in the yard.

She bowled in the Jacks and Queens Bowling League with her husband Dan for over 25 years.

She also bowled in the Moonshiner League on Tuesday evenings.

She enjoyed golfing with her husband in the Friday night league at Green Acres.

She was a Girl Scout assistant in Pleasantville from 1975 to 1976.

She was instrumental in beginning the Pleasantville Recreation Board with her husband, brother-in-law Art Covell and friend Dick Reed.

She enjoyed attending her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great grandchildren’s events.

Darlene is survived by her children, Duane B. “Duey” Watson and wife Jane, Barry A. Watson and wife Jackie, and Celene K. Watson, all of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Abigail J. Popescu and husband Dr. Cristian Popescu of Titusville, Eliza E. Parish and husband Chad of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Jarrett D. Watson and companion Dr. Erin Sullivan of Sewickley, and Cameron A. Watson and companion Lorelei Kingsmore of Franklin; great grandchildren, Octavia, Beatrice, and Augustin Popescu, and Weston and Henry Parish; step-grandchildren, Ryan and Nathan Schiffer; step-great grandchildren, Sarah and Jake Parish; a brother, Larry Bryner and wife Cam of Seattle, WA; a sister-in-law, Carol Bryner of Smithfield, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Nosker-Bickel and Marcie Covell; brothers, Bruce and Don Bryner; a sister-in-law, Edith Bryner; and brothers-in-law, Don, Dean and Fred Watson, Joe Burt, George Nosker, George Bickel, and Art Covell.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Pleasantville Methodist Church 472 N. Main Street Pleasantville, PA.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf officiating.

Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Pleasantville Methodist Church P.O. Box 120 Pleasantville, PA 16341 or to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept. P.O. Box 45 Pleasantville, PA 16341.

Garrett Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.