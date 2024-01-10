Eight Weeks to a Healthier You: Join the YMCA’s January Jumpstart Challenge



CLARION, Pa. – The YMCA is challenging the local community to be healthier in 2024 with an incentive to move!

As the new year rolls around, many of us are looking for ways to kickstart healthier habits and lifestyles. If you’re ready to take the plunge and commit to a healthier you in 2024, the YMCA’s January Jumpstart Challenge might be just what you need. This eight-week challenge is designed to help you form new healthy habits, get active, and find balance in your life—all while having fun and connecting with others in your community.

What Is the January Jumpstart Challenge?

The January Jumpstart Challenge is an eight-week program organized by the YMCA to encourage people to embrace a healthier lifestyle. The program is free and open to both YMCA members and non-members, making it accessible to everyone in the community. The challenge focuses on six key areas: getting off the couch, playing, connecting, resting, serving, and finding balance. By participating in the challenge, you’ll not only improve your physical health but also nurture your mental and emotional well-being.

How Does It Work?

Participants in the January Jumpstart Challenge will receive Y-logo wristbands upon registration, serving as a symbol of their commitment to the program. Throughout the eight weeks, participants will have the chance to win weekly prizes at the YMCA, providing an extra incentive to stay engaged and motivated. Weekly challenges will be posted on the YMCA’s Facebook page, offering participants guidance and inspiration as they progress through the program.

For YMCA members looking for an extra challenge, completing 34 Y check-ins during the eight weeks will earn them a free custom kitchen cutting board as a token of achievement and a reminder of their commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

Join the Challenge!

If you’re ready to start the new year on the right foot and commit to a healthier, more balanced lifestyle, the January Jumpstart Challenge is the perfect opportunity. Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your wellness journey, this program offers something for everyone. Join us at the YMCA and discover what it means to be strong, healthy, and confident in 2024.

Register online or at the YMCA and pick up your freebies the week of January 8!

Scenic Rivers YMCA Locations:

Clarion County YMCA: 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA

Oil City YMCA: 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA

Mark your calendars—the challenge starts the week of January 8, so don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to transform your health and well-being. See you at the YMCA!

