Falling Ceiling Fan Not Enough to Slow Clarion’s Offense

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area High School boys’ basketball team put together a strong offensive performance Wednesday night in a 79-51 home victory over North Clarion.

Even a minor game delay due to a ceiling fan in the gymnasium coming loose was not enough to slow down the Bobcats’ offense. Local David Smail repaired the fan at halftime to the joy of those in attendance.

Clarion Area High School sports coverage on Explore is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



The Bobcats only trailed at the very beginning of the game before they took control and led until the final buzzer. They went up 27-18 after one and led 47-26 at the half.

“I thought we played a sloppy first half but then started to clean it up a bit in the second,” said Clarion head coach Tom Lewis. “Overall, the attitude in the second is what we are looking for.”

Shooting was an area of success for Clarion as the Bobcats fired home 14 shots from 3-point range. Kameron Merrell led with six and 20 total points. Eleven other Bobcats collected points in the win.

“We have a good shooting team,” said Lewis. “We know we can shoot the ball. Kam Merrell is coming on now, after having a slow start. Bryce (Brinkley) can hit from outside, Devon (Lauer) definitely can and so can Dawson (Smail).”

For the Wolves’ Ethan Carll led with 19 points and Drake Irwin added 14. The Wolves made a slight push in the second quarter and cut to cut the deficit down to 30-21 but never amounted to a comeback. They will host Keystone on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Bobcats will take on Karns City on Friday at home in what Lewis is calling a big game.

“We have to do a better job rebounding,” said Lewis. “We also have to prevent points in the paint and have to be ready for a big challenge on Friday against Karns City.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Friday’s Clarion Area vs. Karns City boys game will be broadcast live on www.exploreClarion.com.

