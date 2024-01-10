 

Janet Kay Smith O’Neil

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-a8LciIXpVrm (1)Janet Kay Smith O’Neil, 83, of Knox, was welcomed into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ at 4:36 P.M. on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital from complications during surgery.

She was born on July 27, 1940, the daughter of Ralph G. and Junie M. Henry Smith.

Janet graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in the class of 1958.

She was married to Floyd H. O’Neil on March 19, 1960 by Rev. Rissmiller in the Grace E.C. Church in Ninevah.

This March they would have celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Janet, along with her husband, had worked at cleaning Grace E.C. Church for 38 years.

She was a member of the church and also helped teach the Sunday School Nursery Class for many years.

She was also a homemaker and enjoyed cooking meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas for her family.

She loved spending many hours in her flower garden, putting puzzles together, spending time with her family and reading her Bible.

Janet is survived by her husband, three children, Jeffrey F. O’Neil and his wife Mandy of Knox, Timothy L. O’Neil and his wife Kimberly of Knox and Teresa K. Cussins and her husband Donnie of Lucinda; six grandchildren Justin F. (Megan) O’Neil, Amanda L. (Eric) McCoy, Sheldon J. (Chelsea) O’Neil, Jonathan C. (Elaine) O’Neil, Phillip M. Smerkar III, and Kera M. Cussins; three special great granddaughters Ashlyn M. O’Neil, Elizabeth L. O’Neil and Reighleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Woodroe, Rayburn and Lee and six sisters: Helen, Leona, Ruth, Jeanne, Larue and an infant Faye.

Due to Janet’s wishes private services are being held by the family and a memorial service may be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Janet’s honor to the charity of one’s choice.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

