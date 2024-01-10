Norman L. “Norm” Nelson, 81, of Buxton Rd., Titusville, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Norm was born on February 21, 1942, in Franklin to the late Weldon D. and Joanne Stone Nelson.

He married Marguerite A. “Marge” O’Neil who preceded him in death on August 11, 2019.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1960, and New Castle Business College.

He was a veteran having served in the US Army.

He entered the service on April 24, 1961, in Pittsburgh and was honorably discharged on April 23, 1964, at Seneca Army Depot in Romulus, NY with the rank of Corporal.

Norm worked as an accountant in his earlier years and then US Postal Service as a rural mail carrier until his retirement.

He attended the Lincolnville Baptist Church.

Norm enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, and was passionate about trees of all kinds.

He was a lifelong republican who supported conservative values.

Norm is survived by his three children, Carl Nelson and wife Tami of Grandville, MI, Matthew Nelson and wife Rachel of Burgettstown, PA, and Deanna Wakefield and husband Jeremy of Titusville; three grandchildren, Adrianna Nelson, Maria Nelson, and Madison Wakefield; two sisters, Nancy Williams of St. Clairsville, OH and Linda Frost of Titusville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Robert “Bob” Nelson; and two brothers-in-law Blaine Frost and Kenneth Williams.

Visitation will be held at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Wednesday, January 10th from 3 to 5 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf, officiating.

A livestream of the service can be viewed on Norm’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Interment will be at Loomis Cemetery in Grand Valley.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lincolnville Baptist Church 22530 Mill St, Centerville, PA 16404 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Jody, Lori, Traci, Deb, and Dotty, for the loving care they gave to Norm in his final days.

