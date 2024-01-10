Patricia A. McKinney, 81, of Brookville, died Sunday, January 7, 2024 while at the Jefferson Manor.

Born on April 1, 1942 in Sigel, she was the daughter of the late George J. Lucas and Helen Vandervort Lucas Smith.

She was employed for 35 years at Brookville Eagles as a custodian.

She was a member of the F.O.E. 983 Brookville Eagles.

Her pastimes included feeding her backyard animals, (i.e. squirrels, birds and deer) and doing word searches.

Her survivors include her brother, Ronald D. Lucas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, James, Richard and Robert; her sister, Betty Miller; and her companion, James Zents.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. McKinney.

There will be no services held.

Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Sigel, JeffersonCounty.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

