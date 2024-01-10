Police: Clarion Man Faces Charges for Strangling, Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute



CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarion man is facing strangulation, assault, and related charges following a domestic dispute in Clarion Township.

Court records show the following charges against 30-year-old Brandon Meade Ditty, of Clarion, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 9, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding:

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Ditty is currently free after his bail was changed from $25,000.00 monetary to non-monetary conditions during the preliminary hearing. The bail action reason was listed as “plaintiff requested no contact order be lifted.”

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint released on Monday, January 8, PSP Clarion received a call around 8:29 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, from a known female victim, who related that Brandon Ditty was choking her and was going to kill her.

While on the phone, Ditty could be heard in the background, saying, “I’m going to beat the f*** out of you,” and “If you’re coming, you better hurry because she’s on the floor dying,” the complaint states.

Troopers responded to the residence in the 400 block of Railroad Street in Clarion Township.

Upon arrival, PSP Clarion Trooper Mitchel Rapp found Ditty on the front porch of the residence and was placed in handcuffs. The victim was located inside on the living room floor and related that Ditty had choked her and she couldn’t breathe, the complaint indicates.

The victim further explained to police that she and Ditty were arguing when he began screaming in her face. She said she pushed him away from him and tried to get away, and he chased her to the staircase and grabbed her by the hair. Ditty then threw her on the stairs and started choking her, according to the complaint.

At this time, Ditty told the victim, “I’ll f***ing kill you,” the complaint states.

Trooper Rapp observed a red mark around the victim’s neck.

In an interview with Ditty, he related he did not choke the victim, the complaint states.

A search of Ditty was conducted following his arrest, which yielded a baby food container with marijuana inside his jacket, the complaint notes.

Ditty was arraigned at 11:15 a.m. on December 23, in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

