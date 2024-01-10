 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police Searching for Jeep That Crashed Into Back of Vehicle, Fled Scene on Route 66

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police Light Bar NightHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took place on Tuesday afternoon in Forest County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, on State Route 66, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north when it rear-ended a 2004 Toyota Tacoma driven by 23-year-old Brandon M. Hall, of Marienville, for unknown reasons.

The unknown vehicle—believed to be a Jeep Cherokee—fled the scene by continuing north on Route 66 and failing to make a notification of the crash.

Hall was using a seat belt and was not injured.

His vehicle sustained minor damage.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.