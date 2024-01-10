Police Searching for Jeep That Crashed Into Back of Vehicle, Fled Scene on Route 66

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took place on Tuesday afternoon in Forest County.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, on State Route 66, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north when it rear-ended a 2004 Toyota Tacoma driven by 23-year-old Brandon M. Hall, of Marienville, for unknown reasons.

The unknown vehicle—believed to be a Jeep Cherokee—fled the scene by continuing north on Route 66 and failing to make a notification of the crash.

Hall was using a seat belt and was not injured.

His vehicle sustained minor damage.

