Revised Emergency Operations Plan Guides Public Safety

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After an early morning weather event on Tuesday morning featuring wind, snow, freezing rain, slick roads, and schools not closing, it almost seemed ironic that Clarion County Commissioners reviewed and approved a revised copy of an Emergency Operations Plan.

Developed by the Department of Public Safety, the plan covers a wide range of responses for many emergencies, from weather to the Autumn Leaf Festival to a plan dealing with housing for illegal immigrants.

“Government coordinates emergency response activities to support the citizens and coordinate with political subdivisions and the Commonwealth for protecting lives and property in the event of an emergency, either natural or human-caused disasters,” said Commissioner Wayne Brosius. “This plan will satisfy the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Services Code requirements.”

The operations manual is designed as an all-hazards plan and allows it to be used for disasters and emergencies.

Some of the significant hazards in Clarion County are flash flooding, fires, winter storms, windstorms, transportation accidents, and utility emergencies.

Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers said the document is a yearly plan for Clarion County required by the state.

“We write this plan every year, and then we give the local municipalities the option of adopting our plan, or they can produce and write their own every year so that we are one plan for the entire county,” said Smathers.

“That way, if we have to involve PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) or FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for hazards such as the flood and try to get the monies or low-interest loans, this is the plan we operate off of. It also covers emergencies within the county.”

Smathers emphasizes that while Clarion County can act as a conduit to receive state and federal assistance, all financial aid for designated emergencies flows through PEMA or FEMA.

Clarion County has identified 17 hazardous sites recorded by SARA (Superfund Amendments Reauthorization Act.

“They’re required by law to let us know they have them and keep us updated as they make changes. Water companies, sewage companies, anybody that has any hazard has to let us know that it’s there,” continued Smathers.

“That way, if we have to respond first, we can let the first responders know what they’re getting into. When we contact Harrisburg, if we need to bring out a special team to deal with whatever, we have all the information we need to give them and get that team started this way.”

Between the Clarion County Plan and state and federal efforts, plans are in place for most emergencies.

According to Smathers, weather and wind usually cause the most damage.

“We haven’t had tornadoes for a few years, but we get a lot of straight-line wind damage here in the county. And when that happens, we have to go out, analyze how much damage there is, and do a field report. Then, we report that to Harrisburg, which incorporates that into their plan for the following year. It also serves for their insurance company if there’s damage to their property, buildings, anything like that.”

“What if the dam breaks?” asked someone at the commissioner meeting.

Smathers was quick to respond that there’s a plan for that.

“If that event that would happen, anybody downstream from there, it specifies how we would evacuate, how that’s handled.

“We also have a plan in case everything would go sideways, and then that’s also the state and federal plan. The goal is so we’re not scrambling to figure out what to do. It is a plan we can go to at a moment’s notice, get to the right people, get notified, and get the proper agencies moving our way for help.

