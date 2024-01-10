School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 10, 2024

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday January 10, 2024

Two-Hour Delay

A-C Valley School District



Brockway Area School DistrictBrookville Area School DistrictClearfield Alliance Christian SchoolClearfield Area School DistrictClearfield County Career & Technology CenterCurwensville Area School DistrictDuBois Area School DistrictDuBois Christian SchoolsJeff TechNew Story Schools-DuBoisNorth Clarion School DistrictPunxsutawney Area School DistrictSt. Joseph School

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

“> A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Two-Hour Delay

A-C Valley School District

Brockway Area School District

Brookville Area School District

Clearfield Area School District

Clearfield County Career & Technology Center

Curwensville Area School District

DuBois Area School District

North Clarion School District

Punxsutawney Area School District

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.