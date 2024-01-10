School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 10, 2024
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
UPDATED 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday January 10, 2024
Two-Hour Delay
A-C Valley School District
Brookville Area School District
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Jeff Tech
New Story Schools-DuBois
North Clarion School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
St. Joseph School
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
“>A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Two-Hour Delay
A-C Valley School District
Brockway Area School District
Brookville Area School District
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
North Clarion School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.