School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school-closings-newA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday January 10, 2024

Two-Hour Delay

A-C Valley School District

Brockway Area School District
Brookville Area School District
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Jeff Tech
New Story Schools-DuBois
North Clarion School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
St. Joseph School

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

