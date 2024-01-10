Slush, Ice Play Factor in Rollover Crash Involving Local Man

DONEGAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was uninjured after his pickup truck rolled over in Butler County on Tuesday morning.

According to -based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, on Trimbur Road, in Donegal Township, Butler County.

Police say 53-year-old Todd W. Vlassich, of Karns City, hit a patch of slush and ice, which caused his 2013 RAM 2500 to begin to slide.

Vlassich’s pickup slid off the left side of the roadway before striking an embankment.

The pickup then drove up the embankment and rolled over onto the passenger side, where it came to final rest.

Vlassich was not injured and was using a seat belt.

According to police, Vlassich was charged with a traffic violation.

