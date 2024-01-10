 

Central Electric: High Winds Cause Widespread Outages

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

central-electricPARKER, Pa. (EYT) – High winds plagued Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) service territory Tuesday.

Surrounding states and much of New England were also impacted by the severe weather.

CEC has made substantial progress since the onset of the inclement weather. Currently, CEC is working on 18 reported outages and repairing several broken poles. At the peak of the restoration efforts, crews were working on over 1,600 outages.

CEC plans to have all restoration efforts completed this afternoon as all available crews continue to work as safely and as quickly as possible.

CEC thanks members for their patience during restoration efforts.

Please remember to stay away from downed power lines and report them to 9-1-1.

For more safety tips, please visit our website at www.central.coop.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.


