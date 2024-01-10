SPONSORED: Custom Jewelry for Every Occasion Available at All American Custom Apparel & Engraving
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
SHIPPENILLE, Pa. (EYT) – All American Custom Apparel & Engraving now offers customizable high-quality jewelry.
Whether you are looking for a necklace or bracelet with a picture of a loved one or want a name engraved for that special someone in your life, All American is the place to go.
They offer birthstone rings, they can put handwriting, or even fingerprints on a custom piece of jewelry for you.
Jewelry is available in a variety of stone types and metals making it easy for you to find something to fit your style.
Ring sizing is available on-site.
Stop by All American Custom Apparel and Engraving located at 511 Main Street, Shippenville, Pa., visit them online at www.AllAmericanHQ.com, or find them on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
