SPONSORED: Start Something New Sales Event at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 @ 01:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. – Now is the time to buy during the “Start Something New” sales event at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram.

Select New 2023 Jeep Compass models are 15% off MSRP or you can take advantage of 0% financing for 60 months.

Save $4,500 on a New 2024 Ram Bighorn pickup!

Browse all available inventory:

Compass inventory: www.clarionchryslerdodgejeep.com/new-inventory/index.htm?make=Jeep&model=Compass

Grand Cherokee inventory: www.clarionchryslerdodgejeep.com/new-inventory/index.htm?make=Jeep&model=Grand%20Cherokee&model=Grand%20Cherokee%204xe

Ram inventory: www.clarionchryslerdodgejeep.com/new-inventory/index.htm?make=Ram

The weather is always perfect in Clarion Chrysler’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.

Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
