State Police Calls: Local Man Charged for Grabbing Woman While Trying to Take Her Cell Phone

Local state police responded to the following incidents, according to releases issued on Wednesday, January 10, 2024:

Local Man Charged for Grabbing Woman While Trying to Take Her Cell Phone

Marienville-based State Police troopers responded to an argument in the 3000 block of Sunny Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 4.

Police say a known 47-year-old Lickingville man made physical contact with the victim during an argument.

According to police, the arrestee grabbed the victim’s arm while trying to take her cell phone.

The arrestee was charged with harassment, police said.

The victim is a 46-year-old Lickingville woman.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Parker Man Accused of Violating Abuse Order

Butler-based State Police were called to a residence on Main Street in West Sunbury Borough, Butler County, for a violation of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation around 9:52 p.m. on Monday, January 1.

Police say a known 26-year-old Jacob Mohney, of Parker, was taken into custody and transported to the Butler County Prison.

The victim is a 25-year-old West Sunbury woman.

According to police, a 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was also involved in the incident, but no further specifics were provided.

Court documents indicate PSP Butler filed the following non-traffic citations against Mohney in District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton’s office:

– Reg Required – Pa Reg Exp > 60 Days, Non-Pa Expired, Or Unregistered, Summary

– Driving While Operating Privilege Is Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

– Notice Of Change Of Name Or Address, Summary

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Mohney, according to court documents.

DUI in Jenks Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop near W Spruce Street and Hemlock Street in Jenks Township, Forest Count, at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

Trooper Davenport said the operator of a 2005 Toyota Corolla was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The arrestee is a 52-year-old Marienville woman.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.