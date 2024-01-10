State Police Still Searching for Area Man Missing Since 1992

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the 1992 disappearance of 43-year-old Andrew James Armstrong, Jr.

Armstrong was last seen on State Route 417 in Oakland Township, Venango County, on January 3, 1992. He had reportedly departed his residence to go visit a friend.

According to state police, Armstrong’s route of travel would have taken him past the Allegheny River. Investigators looking into his disappearance discovered that he may have been walking on or near ice alongside the river. It was believed that he may have fallen into the river and drowned. This theory has never been confirmed.

Armstrong was described as being 5’8″ tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and short, dark brown hair that was receding and greying. He had scars on his left foot. Investigators said he suffered from moderate autism.

Police say he was wearing a two-piece camouflage and orange hunting suit and a pair of sneakers when he disappeared.

A $5000 reward is being offered by PA Crime Stoppers for information regarding Armstrong’s disappearance.

