EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Wind Gusts Up to 50 MPH Predicted

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory for Clarion County and surrounding areas remains in effect. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are anticipated.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024:

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA320 AM EST Wed Jan 10 2024

FOR COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-

Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Greene-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-

Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING CITIES:

Including the cities of Oil City, Follansbee, Monaca, Kittanning, New Castle, Wellsburg, Sharon, Morgantown, Punxsutawney, Wheeling, Grove City, Pittsburgh Metro Area, New Martinsville, Franklin, Moundsville, Washington, Ford City, Fairmont, Weirton, Brookville, Ambridge, Aliquippa, Ellwood City, Waynesburg, Butler, Clarion, Tionesta, Canonsburg, Beaver Falls, and Hermitage

320 AM EST Wed Jan 10 2024

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Please report downed trees, power lines or large branches by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

