7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, January 11, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A chance of snow showers after 8am, mixing with rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A slight chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and noon, then rain. High near 42. Windy, with a southeast wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday Night
Rain before 1am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between 1am and 4am, then snow likely after 4am. Low around 29. Windy, with a southeast wind 25 to 32 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Windy, with a southwest wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
M.L.King Day
A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.