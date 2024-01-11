Barabara A. Hernan Schmitt, of Pinellas Park, FL, died following a long illness.

In her final days, she was cared for by her loving daughter, Cindy, and a wonderful hospice team, who made it possible for her to pass in her own home.

She was born August 15, 1932, in Youngstown, OH, to Isabel Jayne Thomas Hernan and James Patrick Hernan.

Surviving are her brothers, Terrance Hernan and his wife Virginia, Patrick Hernan and his partner, Patty Speece, and Shawn Hernan and his wife, Karen. Her sisters, Tammy Klescz, and her husband, Francis, along Missy and Kim in FL.

She leaves behind four nieces, Heather Wessell and her husband, Michael, Amy Folwell, Jenna Hernan and Kelsey Hernan, along with two nephews, Robert Hernan and his wife, Bridgot, and Matthew Folwell. Also, great nieces and nephews, Shelby Hernan, Kassie Smith and her husband, Cameren, Miranda Wessell, Alianne Hernan, Jacob Hernan and Cabot Hernan.

She is also survived by her daughters, Colleen Loehr (Greg), Heather McGahee, Valerie Dudley and Cynthia McGahee and by her bunus son, Robert Schmitt (Josephine). She also leaves behind her grandchildren Mary Loehr and Jack Loehr.

Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Diane Hernan, of Pinellas Park, with whom she always enjoyed a close relationship as well as her two FL nieces Tammy Sabiel and Beth Martin and their families, who always included Barb in their family gatherings and made sure she had transportation to appointments.

Greeting her in Heaven were her parents, her bonus mother, Catherine Snyder Hernan, her husband, Fred W Schmitt, her brothers James P Hernan and Scott Carter, her nephew, Jim Hernan and her beloved grandson, Christopher Loehr.

A PA celebration of our sister’s life will take place in the Summer of 2024.

Please perform a simple act of kindness in her memory, she would love it.

