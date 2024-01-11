Barbara A. “Porky” (Hartzell) Durci, 59, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1964 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Richard E. and Margaret M. (Weaver) Hartzell.

Barbara resided in Rimersburg for over 15 years previously living in Butler.

She was employed for over 16 years with the housekeeping department of Clairview Nursing Home.

Barbara enjoyed playing bingo, going to camp in Slippery Rock and spending time with her family.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Kenneth (Kelsi) Durci of SC, Jonathan (Brandi) Durci of Clarion, Nichole (Shane) Davis of Rimersburg, and Charline (Christopher) Eisengart of Pittsburgh; and her grandchildren, Tanner, Noah, Conner, Adalyn, Donovan, Margaret, Kaian, Lael, Madelin, McKinley, Matthew, and Lillian.

Barbara is also survived by her siblings, Patty Nyberg, Jeanie (“Bud”) Ruckert, Gerrie (Walt) Fulmer, Rosie Dietrich, Debbie (Larry) Dawson, Annie Ballard, Richard (Carole) Hartzell Jr., Karen (Rick) LaMotte, David (Tara) Hartzell, Billy (Terrie) Hartzell, Cheryl Byers, Kitty (Billy) Brown, and Ronnie (Christine) Hartzell.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Melinda “Mindy” Sue Adams; sisters, Jackie Durci and Dorothy “Dodo” Zavidny; and an infant sister, Barbara “Babsie” Hartzell.

Friends and family will be received from 11AM until the time of services at 1PM on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Barbara’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.