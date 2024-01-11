 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Barbara A. “Porky” (Hartzell) Durci

Thursday, January 11, 2024 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gLDdLC5Kdx5PIHiR (1)Barbara A. “Porky” (Hartzell) Durci, 59, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1964 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Richard E. and Margaret M. (Weaver) Hartzell.

Barbara resided in Rimersburg for over 15 years previously living in Butler.

She was employed for over 16 years with the housekeeping department of Clairview Nursing Home.

Barbara enjoyed playing bingo, going to camp in Slippery Rock and spending time with her family.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Kenneth (Kelsi) Durci of SC, Jonathan (Brandi) Durci of Clarion, Nichole (Shane) Davis of Rimersburg, and Charline (Christopher) Eisengart of Pittsburgh; and her grandchildren, Tanner, Noah, Conner, Adalyn, Donovan, Margaret, Kaian, Lael, Madelin, McKinley, Matthew, and Lillian.

Barbara is also survived by her siblings, Patty Nyberg, Jeanie (“Bud”) Ruckert, Gerrie (Walt) Fulmer, Rosie Dietrich, Debbie (Larry) Dawson, Annie Ballard, Richard (Carole) Hartzell Jr., Karen (Rick) LaMotte, David (Tara) Hartzell, Billy (Terrie) Hartzell, Cheryl Byers, Kitty (Billy) Brown, and Ronnie (Christine) Hartzell.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Melinda “Mindy” Sue Adams; sisters, Jackie Durci and Dorothy “Dodo” Zavidny; and an infant sister, Barbara “Babsie” Hartzell.

Friends and family will be received from 11AM until the time of services at 1PM on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Barbara’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.