Bonnie Wolbert to be Featured Tonight on Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Bonnie Wolbert will be tonight’s guest on the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show.

(Pictured above, longtime North Clarion teacher and athletic director Bonnie Wolbert, center, was honored for her years of service. With her is North Clarion principal and KSAC president Ed Baumcratz and Forest Area athletic director Missy Hartle/photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Viewers will be able to catch the show, hosted live from The Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion, on www.exploreclarion.com.

The episode will be hosted by Mike Kalinowski and Owen Krepps. The Special guest for tonight’s show will be a well-known figure in the local sports scene – Bonnie Wolbert.

Wolbert, born in Oil City, has been a staple at North Clarion for the past 44 years, 32 years as a junior high English teacher and 12 years as the athletic director. Throughout her career, she spent many years as the cheerleading advisor, helped run the scoreboard, officiated track and cross-country, and assisted for all the announcing for volleyball and basketball.

The Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show aims to provide viewers with an up-close and personal look into sports in our area. It will be a weekly fixture, airing each Thursday at 7 p.m., featuring a variety of guests from the local sports scene for engaging discussions, exclusive interviews, and fresh perspectives.

