Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Garlic Hummus

You’ll need just five ingredients to blend together this smooth and creamy bean dip!

Ingredients

3/4 cup olive oil

2 cups canned garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained



3 tablespoons lemon juice2 teaspoons minced garlic1/2 teaspoon saltPita bread wedges or assorted fresh vegetables

Directions

1. In a food processor, combine the oil, beans, lemon juice, garlic, and salt; cover and process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl. Serve with pita wedges or vegetables.

