Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Garlic Hummus

Thursday, January 11, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You’ll need just five ingredients to blend together this smooth and creamy bean dip!

Ingredients

3/4 cup olive oil
2 cups canned garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pita bread wedges or assorted fresh vegetables

Directions

1. In a food processor, combine the oil, beans, lemon juice, garlic, and salt; cover and process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl. Serve with pita wedges or vegetables.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


