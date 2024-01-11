DEP to Award $39.6 Million to Replace Aging Diesel Fleets with Zero-Emission Vehicles

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is awarding 16 applicants more than $39.6 million, funded by the Environmental Mitigation Trust Agreement for State Beneficiaries, to replace diesel-fueled fleets with modern, zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) as a part of the 2022-2023 Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Pilot Grant.

Part of the Driving PA Forward program, this grant was developed under the Shapiro administration, to improve air quality statewide by driving transformation from older, high-polluting diesel engines to clean transportation technologies.

“Clean air is crucial in ensuring a healthy environment,” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “That’s why we see it as our mission to address one of the most significant air quality challenges facing our Commonwealth—emissions from transportation. These recommendations mark the highest-dollar awards in any round, for any Driving PA Forward Initiative funding program, showing a step forward in Pennsylvania’s effort in reducing these emissions by getting more clean trucks on the road in the communities that need them.”

DEP is awarding $39,605,578.58 to 16 applicants for the battery-electric replacement of dozens of vehicles, including home delivery trucks, refuse/recycling trucks, terminal tractors, and the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle replacement of two terminal tractors and their supporting charging infrastructure.

The 2022-2023 Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Pilot Grant also focuses on funding projects located in underserved and disproportionately impacted communities, such as Environmental Justice and Act 47-designated communities.

Applicants awarded:

Allegheny County:

Borough of Munhall—$1,681,008 Will replace (3) eligible Class 8 refuse collection trucks with (3) battery-electric refuse trucks Will install (1) DC fast charger with (3) charging plugs



Beaver County:

PGT Holdings Inc.— $3,289,500 Will replace (10) eligible Class 8 short-haul tractors with (8) battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and (2) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) Will install (8) DC fast charger plugs and will maintain (2) mobile hydrogen fueling units



Butler and Westmoreland Counties:

SQ Trucking, Inc.—$523,221 Will replace (4) eligible Class 4/5 home delivery step vans with battery-electric vehicles (BEV)



Cambria County:

Pro Disposal Inc.— $6,190,500 Will replace (16) eligible Class 8 refuse trucks with BEVs Will install (16) DC fast charging plugs



Centre County:

The Pennsylvania State University— $3,305,011 Will replace (5) eligible Class 6 and Class 7 box trucks with BEV box trucks Will install (4) DC fast EV chargers and one Level 2 EV charging plug at (3) home-base locations across the main campus



Dauphin County:

Wilsbach Distributors, Inc.—$2,004,833 Will replace (5) eligible beverage delivery vehicles with BEVs Will install (2) DC fast EV chargers



Freight Equipment Leasing LLC—$2,162,177 Will replace (6) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs Will install (4) DC fast EV chargers



Delaware County:

City of Chester—$1,575,074 Will replace (3) eligible Class 8 refuse collection trucks with BEVs Will install (1) DC fast charger and (2) Level 2 EV charging plugs



Erie County:

City of Erie— $3,120,000 Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 refuse collection trucks with BEVs Will install (1) Level 2 and (3) DC fast EV chargers



Legend Equipment Leasing, LLC—$2,304,394 Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs Will install (3) DC fast EV chargers



Lehigh County:

Loomis Armored US, LLC—$1,322,109 Will replace (6) eligible Class 6 armored trucks with BEV trucks Will install (3) EV chargers



Mercer County:

Tri-County Industries, Inc.—$2,785,505 Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 refuse trucks with BEVs Will install (3) Level 2 EV chargers and (1) DC fast EV charger



Northumberland County:

Watsontown Trucking Company—$1,799,620 Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs Will install (2) DC fast EV chargers



Philadelphia County:

Sysco Leasing, LLC— $3,975,000 Will replace (10) eligible Class 8, short-haul, semi-tractors with BEVs Will install (10) DC fast charging plugs



Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority—$1,684,462 Will replace (6) eligible freight and delivery trucks with BEV trucks Will install supporting EV charging infrastructure



York County:

Day & Ross USA Inc.—$1,883,161 Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs Will install (2) DC fast EV chargers



