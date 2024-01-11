DEP to Award $39.6 Million to Replace Aging Diesel Fleets with Zero-Emission Vehicles
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is awarding 16 applicants more than $39.6 million, funded by the Environmental Mitigation Trust Agreement for State Beneficiaries, to replace diesel-fueled fleets with modern, zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) as a part of the 2022-2023 Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Pilot Grant.
Part of the Driving PA Forward program, this grant was developed under the Shapiro administration, to improve air quality statewide by driving transformation from older, high-polluting diesel engines to clean transportation technologies.
“Clean air is crucial in ensuring a healthy environment,” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “That’s why we see it as our mission to address one of the most significant air quality challenges facing our Commonwealth—emissions from transportation. These recommendations mark the highest-dollar awards in any round, for any Driving PA Forward Initiative funding program, showing a step forward in Pennsylvania’s effort in reducing these emissions by getting more clean trucks on the road in the communities that need them.”
DEP is awarding $39,605,578.58 to 16 applicants for the battery-electric replacement of dozens of vehicles, including home delivery trucks, refuse/recycling trucks, terminal tractors, and the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle replacement of two terminal tractors and their supporting charging infrastructure.
The 2022-2023 Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Pilot Grant also focuses on funding projects located in underserved and disproportionately impacted communities, such as Environmental Justice and Act 47-designated communities.
Applicants awarded:
Allegheny County:
- Borough of Munhall—$1,681,008
- Will replace (3) eligible Class 8 refuse collection trucks with (3) battery-electric refuse trucks
- Will install (1) DC fast charger with (3) charging plugs
Beaver County:
- PGT Holdings Inc.— $3,289,500
- Will replace (10) eligible Class 8 short-haul tractors with (8) battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and (2) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV)
- Will install (8) DC fast charger plugs and will maintain (2) mobile hydrogen fueling units
Butler and Westmoreland Counties:
- SQ Trucking, Inc.—$523,221
- Will replace (4) eligible Class 4/5 home delivery step vans with battery-electric vehicles (BEV)
Cambria County:
- Pro Disposal Inc.— $6,190,500
- Will replace (16) eligible Class 8 refuse trucks with BEVs
- Will install (16) DC fast charging plugs
Centre County:
- The Pennsylvania State University— $3,305,011
- Will replace (5) eligible Class 6 and Class 7 box trucks with BEV box trucks
- Will install (4) DC fast EV chargers and one Level 2 EV charging plug at (3) home-base locations across the main campus
Dauphin County:
- Wilsbach Distributors, Inc.—$2,004,833
- Will replace (5) eligible beverage delivery vehicles with BEVs
- Will install (2) DC fast EV chargers
- Freight Equipment Leasing LLC—$2,162,177
- Will replace (6) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs
- Will install (4) DC fast EV chargers
Delaware County:
- City of Chester—$1,575,074
- Will replace (3) eligible Class 8 refuse collection trucks with BEVs
- Will install (1) DC fast charger and (2) Level 2 EV charging plugs
Erie County:
- City of Erie— $3,120,000
- Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 refuse collection trucks with BEVs
- Will install (1) Level 2 and (3) DC fast EV chargers
- Legend Equipment Leasing, LLC—$2,304,394
- Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs
- Will install (3) DC fast EV chargers
Lehigh County:
- Loomis Armored US, LLC—$1,322,109
- Will replace (6) eligible Class 6 armored trucks with BEV trucks
- Will install (3) EV chargers
Mercer County:
- Tri-County Industries, Inc.—$2,785,505
- Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 refuse trucks with BEVs
- Will install (3) Level 2 EV chargers and (1) DC fast EV charger
Northumberland County:
- Watsontown Trucking Company—$1,799,620
- Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs
- Will install (2) DC fast EV chargers
Philadelphia County:
- Sysco Leasing, LLC— $3,975,000
- Will replace (10) eligible Class 8, short-haul, semi-tractors with BEVs
- Will install (10) DC fast charging plugs
- Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority—$1,684,462
- Will replace (6) eligible freight and delivery trucks with BEV trucks
- Will install supporting EV charging infrastructure
York County:
- Day & Ross USA Inc.—$1,883,161
- Will replace (5) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs
- Will install (2) DC fast EV chargers
