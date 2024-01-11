Dixie L. Buzard, 84, of Butler, formerly of Karns City, Pa, passed away at 4:00 AM Sunday at the residence of her daughter in Parker following a period of declining health.

Born in Butler on May 17, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Mae Nyberg Dittmer. She was reared in Bruin, Pa, by relatives, the late Merle and Luella Jackson.

She was married in 1955 to the late Carl E. Buzard, Sr., who passed away in 2012.

Dixie was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Chicora for many years.

Surviving are four daughters: Teresa Coleman, Sandy “Jeannie” (Dan) Black, Carla Sue (Walt) Cotherman, and Christine Buzard; twelve grandchildren and several great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son Carl E. Buzard, Jr., grandchild Nichole Buzard, sister Helen Twentier, and brothers Bill and Gary Dittmer.

Friends may call from Noon to 1:30 PM Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.

