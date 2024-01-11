 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Dixie L. Buzard

Thursday, January 11, 2024 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-eZRSTYRy0gKJ (1)Dixie L. Buzard, 84, of Butler, formerly of Karns City, Pa, passed away at 4:00 AM Sunday at the residence of her daughter in Parker following a period of declining health.

Born in Butler on May 17, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Mae Nyberg Dittmer. She was reared in Bruin, Pa, by relatives, the late Merle and Luella Jackson.

She was married in 1955 to the late Carl E. Buzard, Sr., who passed away in 2012.

Dixie was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Chicora for many years.

Surviving are four daughters: Teresa Coleman, Sandy “Jeannie” (Dan) Black, Carla Sue (Walt) Cotherman, and Christine Buzard; twelve grandchildren and several great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son Carl E. Buzard, Jr., grandchild Nichole Buzard, sister Helen Twentier, and brothers Bill and Gary Dittmer.

Friends may call from Noon to 1:30 PM Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.