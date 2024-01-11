Edward J. Karasinski, 89, of Greensburg, PA, and formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday January 8, 2024 at West Haven Manor in Apollo, PA.

Born November 29, 1934 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Walter and Wanda (Grabowski) Karasinski, the 5th born of nine children.

Edward was known to his close friends and family as “Cutty”, a nickname that came about in his youth.

At first he was “Little Cutty”, being the younger brother of Richard, whose nickname was “Cutty Pipe” from his frequent use of Cutty Pipe tobacco.

When Richard went off to the navy, “Little Cutty” became simply Cutty.

It stuck through his whole life, with even his kids calling him Cutty or Cud, instead of dad.

Ed was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He entered the United States Marine Corp. on January 6, 1954, and was discharged December 17, 1956.

During this time he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

Ed was industrious and interested in learning how things work from a young age, picking up many skills from jobs he held over the years.

When he was in 7th grade he was employed as a janitor at the Assumption School (which he also attended), stoking the furnaces before school began, mowing the lawn, polishing the priest’s car, and ringing the bell for mass each morning and when someone passed away.

As a teenager he worked for George Busko Woodworking Shop, where he learned carpentry skills and helped to build houses in the Hasson Heights area.

As a teen he was also a pin boy at several local bowling alleys, including the Pulaski Club.

Before he joined the Marines, he worked for Oil City Cable Company, installing tv cable when it first came to the area.

In the Marines, he went to electrician school.

After the Marines, Ed worked many years at the Oil City Glass Plant, and later for the same company at a facility in Long Beach, CA.

He worked in “the hot end” making bottles, and repairing and maintaining the machinery.

Ed was handy and clever, and could fix anything.

He was known to his friends as the guy to call if something needed to be figured out.

He was a true handyman, one of those guys who could even create the tool he needed for a job, if one didn’t already exist.

For him, nothing was beyond repair, he could see the potential in any piece of “junk“.

He could repair or create anything in the house, from kitchen remodeling to bathroom installation, to installing siding on a three story house all by himself.

He loved tinkering with cars, and rarely had to pay a mechanic.

Perhaps his most important and valued skill was that of expert pierogi maker!

Ed enjoyed carpentry, and was good with his hands.

A still-treasured creation is the dollhouse (including electricity and furnishings) he made for daughter Julie as a child.

An avid Steelers fan all his life (particularly in the glory years of the 1970s), he enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, later adding Penguins hockey and Penn State football to his favorites.

He also enjoyed exploring local PA bike trails, doing puzzles (both jigsaw and brain puzzles like crossword, cryptograms, word search—anything you find in grocery store puzzle books), and listening to old time country music.

Ed was previously married to the former Janice Schultz and she survives.

Surviving are three children: Daniel Karasinski and his wife Janlyn of Oakmont, Julie Schneider and her husband Charles of Pittsburgh, and Michael Karasinski of Seneca.

He is survived by a sister Irene, and was preceded in death by brothers Marion “Butch”, Chester, John, Richard, and Joseph Karasinski, and sisters Adele Brown and Sophie Wiltanger.

Friends will be received from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 Noon, Saturday 01/13/24 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

