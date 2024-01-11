Eight On-Call Deputy Coroners Hired in Clarion

CLARION. Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker recently hired eight on-call deputy coroners.

In past years, the on-call deputy corners were hired as independent contractors and received a 1099 tax form. The process is moving from a 1099 independent contractor form to a W2 form.

“I have had a long list of people in the past, but they were like independent contractors who were on call, or as needed,” Shingledecker said. “I obviously need a chief deputy coroner, Lexis Twentier. But, if Lexis was busy and maybe I’m running a funeral, I can’t go on a call; that’s why it’s good to have extra people who know what they’re doing.”

The eight on-call deputy coroners were hired effective January 1, 2024, and include:

Brett Whitling

Stephen Buzard

Lexis Twentier

Fred Vasbinder

Amy Vasbinder

Darlene Koch

Brady Ion

Cody Thompson

According to cdc.gov, newly elected coroners, newly appointed chief deputy, and full-time deputy coroners shall attend the Basic Education Course and pass the examination. The Basic Education Course is at least 32 hours of instruction between the date of each municipal election and December 31 of that year.

Coroners and deputy coroners must obtain at least eight hours of continuing education credits each calendar year. Continuing education credits are to be obtained in subject areas relevant to the statutorily defined duties of coroners and deputy coroners, 37 Pa. Code § 199.41.

Personnel actions reported during this week’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners included:

Corrections. New hire of Alexia Reed to fill the vacant position of Full-Time Cook. Union. The starting rate is $14.75 per hour—effective 01/05/2024.

CYS. Transfer of Crystal Gifford from Full-Time Clerk Typist II to Full-Time Fiscal Assistant. Union. The starting rate is $15.59 per hour—effective 12/29/2023.

CYS. New hire of Kaylee Larsen to fill vacant Full-Time Caseworker I position. Union. The starting rate is $18.00 per hour—effective 01/08/2024.

Separation of Employment: Corrections. Cooper Adams. Effective 12/07/2023 and CYS. Todd Kline. Effective 01/19/2024.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.