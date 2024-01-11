Featured Local Job: Production Associates

Modern Living Solutions by Greystar, a modular manufacturer in Knox, Pennsylvania, is hiring multiple Production Associates.

Prior experience is preferred, but not required.

Minimum starting wage rate: $18.00 per hour.

Comprehensive benefits, including:

Medical

Dental

Vision

Life insurance

401k matching – and many more options!

State-of-the-art working environment and break area.

Daylight shift and second shift available.

Apply online at Careers (myworkdayjobs.com) OR scan the QR Code to view all open positions.





