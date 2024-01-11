Frances Ann Slaugenhaupt, 73, of Knox, passed away on Tuesday, January 09, 2024, at the Clareview Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born on April 3, 1950, Fran was the daughter of the late Valentine and Gloria Walney.

Fran attended AC Valley her first eight years of school then spent her final four years at Keystone High School where she graduated from.

She worked as a cook in several of the local restaurants over the years including the Carriage Inn, The Oak Grove and B.J. Eatery.

On September 15, 1973, Fran married Robert “Bucky” Slaghenhaupt who preceded her in death.

Fran was a member of the Grace E.C. Church in Ninevah.

She helped with the Pioneer Club, Awanas and the Bible School program.

She was part of the God’s Go Getters Sunday School Class and often helped take care of the banquets they put on.

Fran loved being a grandma and great grandma and enjoyed taking care of her dogs.

Fran is survived by her son Edward (Deb) Slaugenhaupt of Strattanville; her grandchildren Brenda Cross, Sonya Vancise, Kelly Slaugenhaupt, Dylan Slaugenhaupt, Lacie Hennineniger-Tobin and two step grandchildren, great grandchildren Elie Schmidz, Emment Vansise, Asher Vansise and two step great grandchildren.

Fran was welcomed into heaven by her parents, husband, step mother Frances Walney, her daughters Shelia Cross and Barbara Henneinger, a son Bob Slaughenhaupt, her sisters Linda Oakes, Lois Shaffer and Rose Goughler and her brother Walter Walney.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 on Friday, January 12, 2024 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastors Michael Will and John Friedlund of Grace EC Church co-officiating.

Interment will be held at the Providence Church Cemetery in Knox.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

