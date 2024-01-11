Keystone Grad Shines as a Dairy Farming Advocate at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — As the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show continues into its fourth day, one local young woman stands out among the bustling crowd and the livestock exhibits.

(Photo above: Rachel Champluvier feeds a newborn heifer calf her first bottle of colostrum at The Calving Corner on January 9th, 2024.)

Rachel Champluvier, a senior at Penn State, is making her mark at this year’s Farm Show, working at The Calving Corner, a Dairy Cow Birthing Center that showcases the miracle of birth.

The Calving Corner, now in its seventh year, is a captivating exhibit that allows Farm Show attendees to witness the awe-inspiring moment when dairy cows give birth. Four Pennsylvania dairy farm families bring their cows to this exhibit to share this miraculous experience with the public.

“We use it as an opportunity to educate the public about what we as dairy farmers do and why we do it,” explains Champluvier. “Dairy farmers have a positive impact on the consumers here. We have a lot of people who come to the Farm Show just to witness a calf being born.”

In the hushed anticipation of the Calving Corner, the crowd watches in awe as the cows go through the birthing process. “We try to keep the crowd quiet to keep the stress down for the cow,” said Champluvier. “But once the calf is delivered, everybody is cheering and happy and excited. It’s a cool thing to see, and it’s good for us as dairy farmers to see the excitement and wonder of people witnessing a calf being born.”

Champluvier’s journey into the world of farming began at a young age. Born into a dairy farming family in Bradford County, Rachel’s roots in agriculture run deep. At five, her family moved to Clarion County, where she worked on her grandparents’ dairy farm.

Throughout her high school years at Keystone High School, Rachel’s love for farming grew. As a junior in high school, she began working for Henry Dairy Farm in Knox, where she has continued to work over the summers during her college years.

Champluvier will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Agriculture Operations, and Related Sciences in May. After graduation, she has already accepted a position as a herdsman at a dairy farm in Illinois. Besides caring for cows, dairy herdsmen also help manage the day-to-day operations of a farm.

The 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show, taking place from January 6 through January 13, 2024, at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg, is a testament to the vibrancy of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry. It stands as the largest agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation. The event not only showcases the quality and breadth of Pennsylvania’s agriculture but also celebrates the hardworking individuals who make it thrive.

With nearly half a million people employed in the agriculture industry and an annual contribution of $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, the Farm Show offers a glimpse into the vitality of this essential sector.

