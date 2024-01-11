Local Teen Avoids Injury After Collision With SUV on Snowy I-79

MUDDY CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen escaped injury after wintery road conditions led to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County.

According to Butler-based State Police, 19-year-old Braydn A. Hepburn, of Shippenville, was involved in a crash that happened on I-79 south in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County, around 6:09 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

Police say 48-year-old Montell B. Ashby, of Pittsburgh, lost control of a 2022 GMC Terrain while he was traveling in front of Hepburn’s 2014 Subaru Impreza.

Ashby’s vehicle spun out due to snow, sleet, and rain covered roadways, and subsequently went sideways.

Hepburn was unable to avoid striking Ashby’s vehicle in the front end, police said.

No injuries were reported, and both drivers were using a seat belt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

According to police, Ashby was charged with a traffic violation.

