Ronda Lee McCartney, 70, a resident of 1220 Chestnut Street, Franklin, died peacefully Monday, January 8, 2024 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a brief period of declining health, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 25, 1953 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Jack Junior O’Neil and Mary Adeline Dilley O’Neil.

Ronda attended the Franklin area schools, and graduated in 1971 from Franklin High School.

She was employed for many years as a resident assistant at Polk Center; and was a longtime caregiver to many area families through the years.

A resident of Franklin Towers, Ronda coordinated Bingo and numerous other activities for her neighbors there.

She enjoyed going out to eat, and visiting with all the people she would see at her usual spots: Leonardo’s and Franklin’s Pizza Hut restaurants.

She was an active and faithful member of Pilgrim Holiness Church in Rocky Grove.

A kind, loving, and genuine person, Ronda always put others needs before her own.

She cared for her mother during her final months, and always said: “No one should be alone at the end”.

She always looked forward to helping her grandchildren ready their crafts each year for the Venango County 4-H Fair.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her, and whose lives she touched!

Survivors include her children: Gina L. Norris and her husband, Michael; and John McCartney all of Polk. She is additionally survived by her grandchildren: Katie Dolby (Zachary); Kaycie Colyer; Kristen Halling (Garrett); Lily McCartney; Shane Hetes; Kandi Norris; Katilynn Norris; and Rori Norris; in addition to her great grandchildren: Colsen Wheeler; Waylon Pederson; and Zaiden Dolby.

Also surviving are her siblings: William E. O’Neil and his wife, Brenda; Forest “Dusty” O’Neil and his wife, Lori; and Jackie Rossman and her husband, Michael all of Polk.

Also surviving is Ronda’s sister-in-law, Kathleen O’Neil of Polk; and a “special aunt”, Roxie Casale and her husband, Edward of Murfreesboro, TN; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Ronda always was especially excited to see her niece, Nova, who always loving referred to Ronda as, “Fred”.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Randy O’Neil; and by her beloved grandson, Cody McCartney.

Friends may call Saturday from 11 AM until 2 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Jonathan Bell of the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, presiding.

Private interment will follow in Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in Ronda’s name to The Ronald McDonald House, 451 44 th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 or by visiting: rmhc.org.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

