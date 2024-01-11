A Beacon of Hope for Teens and Families in Crisis: MHY Family Services’ MST-Psych Program Arrives in Western PA
For families in Clarion, Forest, and Warren Counties grappling with the complex challenges of serious mental health issues in their teenage children, a ray of hope has emerged.
(Pictured above: Members of the Western PA MST Psych Team at the Franklin Office)
MHY Family Services, a renowned non-profit organization specializing in youth and family support, has launched its Multisystemic Therapy-Psychiatric Adaptation (MST-Psych) program in the region. This evidence-based intervention offers a powerful and promising approach to supporting both teens struggling with mental health conditions and their families.
Understanding MST-Psych and its Benefits
MST-Psych is a unique adaptation of the widely successful Multisystemic Therapy (MST) program. It specifically targets youth aged 9-17 who are at risk of out-of-home placement due to severe behavioral problems and co-occurring mental health symptoms. These can include conditions like depression, anxiety, thought disorders, and bipolar affective disorder.
The program’s core strength lies in its holistic approach. It recognizes that a young person’s mental health is intricately woven into the fabric of their family, peer relationships, school environment, and even the broader community. “MST-Psych therapists work with all the interconnected systems impacting the teen’s life, not just the individual”, states Julie Reagle, MST Program Manager.
Here’s how the program delivers its transformative impact:
- Intensive Family-Based Therapy: Therapists work collaboratively with families to identify triggers and develop coping mechanisms for managing challenging behaviors and mental health symptoms.
- 24/7 Availability and Support: Therapists are accessible around the clock, providing immediate guidance and intervention during moments of crisis, preventing escalation and hospitalization.
- Addressing Social and Environmental Factors: Therapists work with schools, communities, and other relevant parties to create supportive environments that foster the teen’s well-being.
- Building Skills and Resilience: Both teens and families are equipped with skills to manage emotions, communicate effectively, and navigate life’s challenges with greater confidence.
A Win-Win for Families and Counties
The benefits of MST-Psych extend far beyond the individual family unit. Research has shown that the program effectively:
- Reduces the need for out-of-home placements: Keeping children at home with their families not only fosters emotional well-being but also alleviates the financial burden on child welfare systems.
- Decreases reliance on emergency services: By providing proactive support and crisis intervention, MST-Psych helps prevent hospitalizations and emergency room visits, saving valuable county resources.
- Improves school attendance and academic performance: By addressing underlying mental health concerns and building essential life skills, MST-Psych helps teens stay engaged in school and achieve their academic potential.
- Strengthens family relationships: The program fosters communication, understanding, and collaboration within families, building a stronger support system for the teen’s long-term recovery.
Keeping Families Together, Building a Brighter Future
For the families in Warren, Forest, and Clarion Counties, MST-Psych represents a lifeline of hope. It empowers them to face the challenges of their teens’ mental health struggles head-on, not alone, but with a compassionate and skilled team guiding them every step of the way. MHY’s Assistant Director of Community Services, Katelynn Cirell, shares “By keeping children at home, surrounded by the love and support of their families, MST-Psych paves the way for healing, growth, and a brighter future for both the teens and their families.”
Lukas Carothers, Director of Community Services highlights, “This program’s arrival marks a significant milestone in the region’s mental health landscape. It signifies a commitment to providing comprehensive, evidence-based support to families facing some of life’s most difficult challenges. With MST-Psych’s holistic approach, hope takes root, families blossom, and communities become stronger, one empowered teen at a time.”
For more information about MHY Family Services programs, including our exciting job opportunities for caring professionals, visit mhyfamilyservices.org or call 724-625-3141.
For more information about MHY Family Services visit https://mhyfamilyservices.org/.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.