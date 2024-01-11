SPONSORED: Burns & Burns Insurance Explains Insurance Premiums, Deductibles, and Policy Limits
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – What Are Insurance Premiums, Insurance Deductibles, and Policy Limits?
What is an insurance premium?
Your insurance premium is what you pay monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually, depending on the billing option you selected, for your insurance policy. People sometimes call this their “rate.”
If you shop for insurance online and look at quotes, you are looking at the different amounts you may pay for your premium.
Your insurance premium factors in several things, like:
- Your policy’s limits
- Your policy’s deductibles
- Insurance claim history
There may be other components that go into your insurance premium depending on the type of policy and sometimes even the state you live in.
Why did my insurance premium change?
Many things can impact your premium and cause it to change. For example, inflation can impact how much it costs to repair or replace your house or car.
Overall reasons your premium may change include:
- Inflation
- Your insurance claim history
- Adding coverages
- Increasing your policy’s limits
- Adding family members to your policy (like a new driver)
- Changes to your house or vehicle
- Changing what you use your house or vehicle for, like renting out a room in your home
- Your driving record
Insurance premium changes are a big pain point for many people. When it changes, you notice.
What is an insurance deductible?
Your insurance deductible is the portion of a covered claim that you pay.
So, let’s say your car gets damaged in an accident. The total cost to repair the damages to your vehicle is $1,200. Your policy has a deductible amount of $500, which means you will need to pay $500 of the cost to repair. From there, your insurance will pay the remaining $700.
Your deductible is a fixed amount that you select when you buy your policy.
So, even if the total cost to repair your car was $2,000, the amount that is your responsibility to pay would still be your $500 deductible amount, provided the damage is within the limits of your policy (more on that later).
Now, here’s where things connect.
When you select a low deductible, you will likely pay a higher premium. When you select a higher deductible, you will likely pay a lower premium since you’re footing more of the cost for a covered claim.
How much is my insurance deductible?
Your deductible will always depend on your policy’s terms and what you choose.
If you’re not sure what your current deductible amount is, you can find it in your policy documents. It is generally located on the Declarations page, near the front of your policy documents.
Be aware some policies may have deductibles specific to certain types of loss apart from the standard deductible. For example, a special wind/hail deductible.
What are insurance policy limits?
Your insurance policy’s limit is the most your insurance will pay toward a covered loss.
If your covered damages exceed your limit, you may need to pay out of pocket for part of the loss. This is why working with an independent insurance agent is so important. They can help you calculate and set appropriate limits so you don’t find yourself underinsured.
Being underinsured is when you have insurance coverage but the limits aren’t high enough to cover the full amount of your claim.
For most personal insurance policies, you will need to select a limit for both your property (your car, home, etc.) and your liability. Many types of policies have additional coverages you can add to help cover costs if you exceed your limit.
